BTOB's Minhyuk shares Covid 19 recovery journey; REQUESTS fans to stay safe

On July 30 Minhyuk held an Instagram live informing fans that he was discharged after being hospitalized for 2 weeks. The singer talked about his symptoms, current state of being and days at the hospital. He also requested fans to stay safe and take all possible precautionary measures while emphasizing his concerns about the increasing number of cases in South Korea.

On July 13, Cube Entertainment informed fans about Minhyuk's vocal trainer being tested positive and Minhyuk's self-quarantine, however, 4 days after the official statement, Minhyuk developed severe symptoms and was shifted to the hospital.

Fans noticed that the singer looked weak and kept coughing while speaking, getting concerned about the idol's health. However, Minhyuk revealed that even though he has lost around 4-5 KGs of weight and has not recovered fully, he is fine now and was thus discharged.

While talking about his symptoms, the 30-year-old singer informed that despite being a healthy individual, the idol had a very high fever, mostly between 101-104 degrees Fahrenheit, coughing was so severe that it became difficult for him to even breathe properly and he unfortunately also had a severe headache because of which he could not even figure out what was happening over the last 2 weeks.

Fans felt Minhyuk’s sincereity as he came live immediately after returning from the hospital because he did not want them to be concerned about his health but, MELODYs were still concerned about him, to which the singer laughed and assured of his well-being.

