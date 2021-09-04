BTOB's 'Outsider' music video achieves THIS milestone on YouTube

Melody, we have some good news for you! BTOB's 'Outsider' music video has hit over 10 million views on YouTube. On August 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) BTOB dropped their special album '4U: OUTSIDE' with the title track ‘Outsider’ making its way to the BTOB music video hall of fame. It is another banger from the subunit of BTOB who mark their first comeback after making a debut in November 2020.

Previously, BTOB's special album '4U: OUTSIDE' has topped the iTunes ‘Top Album’ charts in a total of 12 countries including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore. In addition to these countries, the album also took the top position on iTunes K-Pop Top Album charts in a total of thirteen regions including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Japan. The album ‘4U: OUTSIDE’ and its super addictive title song ‘Outsider’ have definitely won hearts throughout the globe.

‘4U: OUTSIDE' consists of a total of six songs ‘DREAMER’, ‘Outsider’, ‘I want to go mad’, ‘Traveler’, ‘Waiting 4U’ and ‘Show And Prove’. For those unversed, BTOB 4U is the second official sub-unit of the K-pop boy group BTOB. The sub-group consists of members who have completed their military service - Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub and Peniel, who is exempt from conscription.

