BTOB's Sungjae amid discussions to star in new webtoon based drama 'Gold Spoon'

Some good news from K-drama land. According to media outlet reports on November 24, BTOB's Sungjae is currently considering his return to the small screen with the webtoon-based drama series 'Gold Spoon'. A representative of Cube Entertainment has confirmed that Sungjae is positively reviewing the offer for the drama 'Gold Spoon'. If Sungjae accepts this role, it will mark his first new small-screen project in approximately 2 years, since JTBC's 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' aired in 2020.

Freshly discharged from his mandatory military service duties earlier on November 14, Sungjae has been receiving numerous acting offers since his return. The story 'Gold Spoon' revolves around an ordinary young man who one day stumbles across a magical gold spoon. With it, he wishes that he was born into an influential rich family, and his life is instantly transformed. It is helmed by writers of the K-drama 'Prime Minister & I' Kim Eun Hee and Yoon Eun Kyung and is expected to broadcast in the first half of 2022.

BTOB's Sungjae also known as Yook Sungjae has acted in some of the most popular K-dramas 'Plus Nine Boys', 'Who Are You: School 2015', 'The Village: Achiara's Secret', 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' and 'Mystic Pop-up Bar' and has appeared on hit shows, including 'Hitmaker', 'We Got Married' and 'Master in the House'.

Meanwhile, Sungjae will be attending BTOB's upcoming fan meeting 'Welcome to BTOB's Home' from December 31 through January 1.

