BTOB's Sungjae, Kim So Hyun, and Nam Joo Hyuk's Who Are You: School 2015; 3 reasons to watch

Who Are You: School 2015 is a South Korean television drama series that aired in 2015. The drama was the sixth installment of the School series, which is a popular franchise that explores the lives of high school students in South Korea. It is well-known for depicting adolescent problems. With a fresh ensemble of young performers, including idols, the question is whether they did justice to the life of teenagers. It marks the drama’s eighth year anniversary today. Let’s recall our memories about the drama with this overview rundown.

The suspenseful plot

The story narrates the life of the twins, Eun Bi and Eun Byul, who were separated and are now living quite different lifestyles. Eun Bi lives in an orphanage and is bullied at her high school, but Eun Byul is adopted and becomes a popular student.

Their paths cross when Eun Byul flees a school field trip in search of her sister. Eun Byul is later discovered to have amnesia, while her sister is found dead after committing suicide. The plot then shifts to Eun Byul's struggle to reclaim her memories and identity. Despite the fact that it is about bullying, it dramatises the plot to the point where several plot elements become slightly ridiculous. We go from believing Eun-bi is dead to believing Eun Byul is in her place to believing Eun-bi is alive. What a soap opera! This dramatised portrayal of high school life isn't something most teens can relate to, but it does bring on heartbreak and tears

Captiveness of the other characters

It was easier to become involved with the secondary characters than with the main characters' issues. Bullying, sadness, familial pressures, ambition, and friendship were all addressed by the entire cast. The story of Park Min Joon, the class president known for his outstanding marks, touched extremely near to home.

His story showed the effects of high school competition and parental pressure to achieve excellent marks. Everyone sees the impact a parent's attitude has on their children is obvious from the disconnected manner his mother interacts with him as she chooses to exclusively talk about his grades. He has been taught that he is only as valuable as his grades, which has alienated him from people around him. As a result, the scene in which his father discovers him after he has failed to commit suicide is one of the most powerful in the entire episode. It's terrifying because it's so realistic. Min Joon's narrative is one of several that emphasises the role of parents in shaping their children.

The love triangle

Being a high school drama there of course had to be a love triangle, but it appeared to pale in comparison to the challenges that the kids were dealing with. It centred on the friendships of Lee Eun Bi, Han Yi An, and Gong Tae Kwang.

Han Yi An, played by Nam Joo Hyuk, was the youngster next door, while Gong Tae Kwang, played by BTOB's Yook Sungjae, was the school director's wayward son. Who will end up with Eun Bi was a bit of a toss-up between these two. Even though Tae Kwang was rejected, the outcome was unclear if she chose someone. In fact, it appeared that the characters chose to respect their relationship rather than give it a term.

Eight years after its initial release, Who Are You: School 2015 remains a beloved drama among fans of the School series and K-drama enthusiasts. Its exploration of teenage identities and the issues that teenagers face make it a timeless and relatable drama that resonates with audiences worldwide.

