BTS' 10th-anniversary medal sales skyrocket for Korea minting agency; Members' portraits to be printed on next

BTS, the global sensation and K-pop powerhouse continues to make waves in the industry. Their official 10th-anniversary medal which is made jointly by Komsco and BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC has achieved unprecedented success, reaching an all-time high in sales for the Korea Minting Agency. Let's delve into the astounding numbers and the impact this achievement has had on the industry.

Record-breaking sales for the Korea minting agency

On Tuesday, South Korea's state-run minting agency announced that the commemorative medal marking the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut has achieved record-breaking sales. The Korea Minting and Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. (Komsco) reported that the first edition of the BTS 10th anniversary medal sold over 10,000 copies in the previous year, generating approximately 6 billion won ($4.49 million) in revenue. Komsco stated that these sales figures represent the highest ever recorded for any commemorative medal produced by the agency.

New edition medal featuring BTS member portraits

Building on the incredible success of the 10th-anniversary medal, the Korea Minting Agency has announced plans to issue a new edition medal featuring the portraits of BTS members. This eagerly anticipated release is expected to ignite a fresh surge of excitement among collectors and fans alike. The inclusion of the members' portraits adds a personal touch to the medal, further enhancing its appeal to BTS enthusiasts. With each member's unique charm and individuality captured in the design, fans will undoubtedly be clamoring to get their hands on this limited-edition collectible.

The decision to release a new edition medal demonstrates the agency's recognition of BTS's immense global influence and their ability to drive sales. As ambassadors of K-pop, BTS continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and the new edition medal serves as a testament to their lasting impact on the industry. With fans eagerly awaiting the release of the new edition medal, it's clear that BTS's impact goes beyond the realm of music and extends into the world of collectibles.

More about BTS

BTS debuted in 2013 with ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ and released successful albums like ‘Dark & Wild’ and ‘Wings.’ They achieved global recognition with a Gold certification from the RIAA for ‘Mic Drop’ and topped the Billboard 200 with ‘Love Yourself: Tear.’ Their achievements include four US number-one albums, ‘Dynamite’ reaching the top of the Billboard charts, and being South Korea's best-selling artist with over 30 million albums sold. They held sold-out concerts, were named IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year, and made notable contributions outside of music. BTS announced a planned hiatus for military service, with Jin enlisting first on December 13, 2022.

