BTS' 10th Debut Anniversary: Highlights of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's purple decade

2023 marks the 10th debut anniversary of the renowned artist and the biggest boy group in the world that we know today, BTS. The septet released their first album 2 Cool 4 Skool with the title song No More Dream, on June 12, 2013. Despite all the hate and backlash for poor outfits and styling, with a distinct music genre, BTS received the Best New Artist award at the Melon Music Awards, a major award show in South Korea. A music show win in South Korea is a huge deal and it was not easy for BTS to achieve one. It took them 3 years to achieve their first music show win with the song I NEED U in the year 2015 and today they have a total of 170 music show wins.

The Most Beautiful Moment In Life

A year later, the most unexpected act took place when BTS won their first-ever Artist of the Year Daesang award with The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever in 2016. Since Daesang is a high level of award in the Korean music industry, even BTS members were astounded. 3 years later, BTS created history yet again and swept all four Daesaengs at the MAMA awards becoming the first artist ever to do so. In 2022, to honor this achievement MAMA created another category called the MAMA Platinum for artists who have achieved all four Daesangs in the same year.

Light It Up Like Dynamite

Internationally, BTS was first recognized by Billboard, as they won the Top Social Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards 2017, breaking Justin Bieber’s six years streak for this award. BTS achieved their first Grammy nomination with their first English sing Dynamite for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021. Dynamite reigned the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no.1 for three consecutive weeks making them the first Korean artists to do so. This was followed by more nominations in the coming years.

Best Moment is Yet To Come

Highlighting some of the biggest achievements of BTS, we can not overlook this one. BTS always dreamed of holding a free concert for all the ARMYs and they could finally turn this dream into reality on 15 October 2022, in Busan. It was the last public group activity they did together before the eldest member Jin left to complete his military service.

However, even if BTS are not present in front of their passionate fans ARMYs, they released two OT7 singles The Planet as the original soundtrack of the Korean animation Bastions and Take Two on June 10, as a special gift for the 2023 BTS FESTA.

