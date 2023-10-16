BTS' 2016 album The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever marks their sixth UK gold certification

BTS continues to wreak havoc in the international music scene despite their military enlistment schedule. Once a cause for alleged plummeting stocks for HYBE, halting group activities for a while and kicking off their solo activities has instead led to skyrocketing records and chart-shattering moments. The seven-member K-pop band is now scripting gold in the UK. Reportedly, BTS' 2016 album The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever has clinched a gold BRIT certification in the UK and fans cannot stop celebrating.

BTS' Young Forever certified gold in the UK, their oldest album to achieve the feat

The seven-member boy band from South Korea BTS, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook doesn’t know when to stop when comes to making history. On October 13, the British Phonographic Industry officially announced that BTS’ 2016 album The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever is now the group’s sixth album to secure a gold BRIT certification. This is not just BTS's sixth album to receive the famous gold certification from the UK, but also one of their oldest work to do so. On May 2, 2016, the Dynamite crooners released their special album Young Forever as the third and final installment in their critically lauded and globally hit Most Beautiful Moment In Life series. The album marked the conclusion of the trilogy.

BTS’ albums with gold BRIT certification

Apart from The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever, five other BTS albums to achieve this milestone in the UK are Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Face Yourself, and Love Yourself: Tear. As per the official BRIT certification rule, singles are currently awarded the Platinum label when they sell over 600,000 units, Gold certification at 400,000 units, and Silver at 200,000 units. On the contrary, the criteria for album certifications are 300,000 sales for Platinum, 100,000 units for Gold, and 60,000 units for Silver respectively.

BTS recent activities

On the work front, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are enrolled in mandatory military services in South Korea. The enlistment schedule for the rest of the BTS members will be released by the end of 2023 as per BIGHIT MUSIC. On the other hand, Jungkook is scheduled to release his debut solo album GOLDEN in November, accompanied by a solo on-stage performance in Seoul. Meanwhile, BTS V is appearing in multiple promotional and fan sign events for his recently released album Layover. The solo singles and albums by RM and Jimin have already been released.

