BTS is the 2021 American Music Awards’ Artist of the Year; Boom through an unbelievable ‘Butter’ performance

It has happened! The world has aligned to present BTS with exactly what they deserve. After a spectacular year that saw them breaking more barriers than ever before and growing in ways like no other, BTS has been awarded the 2021 American Music Awards Artist of the Year trophy.

It was the first Daesang moment all over again for the BTS members who were shocked, nervous and elated at their own achievements. Making history on the global platform, BTS set foot amongst deafening cheers of their fans, the ARMYs in attendance, who lit up the room in Purple, the group’s signature colour.

Calling it a “miracle” and holding their heart steady, the room knew the significance of this moment when seven boys from South Korea had made the world their own and spread their “love for music”. Check out the full speech from the BTS boys who couldn’t contain their happiness and had us all shedding tears.

Thus, BTS has tied with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion for the most number of wins of the night, with 3 for each act.

Not taking a break any time soon, the closing performer of the night, was BTS. Even with the sudden departure of fellow artist Megan The Stallion who was set to have a world premiere of their remix, the members gave it their everything. Dressed in yellow from tip to toe, the ‘Butter’ lovers were here and serving!

