BTS 2021 Season's Greetings: Jin and V turn Gucci Men, Jimin sports a Zara scarf & Suga walks in LV sneakers

So what if 2020 did not pan out the way everybody imagined? BTS is giving us a sense of hope that 2021 might be a tad better with their Season's Greetings. The singers and rappers of the septet came together to shoot a quirky and vintage style video, oozing of happy vibes as everyone heads towards drawing the curtains of this year and prep for the new year. While the video brought about a huge grin, Big Hit Entertainment released Season's Greetings Preview Cuts and the members put their best fashionable foot forward.

The photos give fans a closer look at each member's ensemble. Let's start with the Bangtan leader RM. Kim Namjoon channelled the retro vibes in an old school blueish-grey flared pants and matching blazer. He sported a colourful printed shirt underneath and a bandana tied around his neck. He completed his look with the help of oversized brown shoes and a single braid to his hair.

Moving on, Jin followed V's footsteps into the Gucci wardrobe and transformed into a fine Gucci Man in the greeting shoot. As revealed by Twitter account Bangtan Style (@Bangtan_Style07), Seokjin dressed in a maroon Gucci jacket, styled with a small bag, slipped into a pair of Gucci loafers and completed his look with a silk neck bow. He sported a comfy pair of denim.

Speaking of Gucci, our Gucci Boy aka Kim Taehyung also dressed in a Gucci ensemble for the shoot. The singer was seen wearing a combination of sunflower printed cotton shirt which he wore over a bright yellow shirt and a pair of purple flare pants along with Burberry loafers for this old-fashioned look. He completed his OOTD with the help of Manomos glasses.

Suga also added a touch of Gucci to his ensemble with the help of a travel pouch. However, Yoongi sported a green Vetements T-shirt along with a pair of pants and slipped into a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers. He accessorized using Project Produkt glasses and Vintage Hollywood Bracelets, according to the BTS fan fashion account. He topped it with a colourful chain along with a pain silver colour chain. Our hope J-Hope stepped out wearing a red tee with the words Free Volt inscribed on it. Two chains hung down his neck and a green bucket hat rested on his head. He completed his look with an oversized pair of pants.

Another member who channelled Gucci for the look was Jimin. Mochi stepped out wearing a floral printed Gucci shirt, topped with a blue track jacket and trousers featuring the brand's iconic strips along with a tie and a handbag. However, nothing turned heads like his Zara scarf, wrapped on his head.

The dashing Jungkook rounded off the photos in a pair of black pants and black blazer with a belt wrapped around his waist. The singer sported the all-black ensemble over an animal printed shirt and sported a golden brooch on the lapel of his coat.

