BTS 2021 Season's Greetings Preview hints at possible BE sub units; Suga's mullet leaves ARMY gasping for air

In the latest preview for BTS 2021 Season's Greetings, we see the members being divided into three sub-units which is possibly hinting at their album BE. Check out the fun preview featuring Suga's sexy mullet look below.

While everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of BTS' album titled BE, which is set to drop on November 20, BTS ARMY also has 2021 Season's Greetings to look forward to. A few days back, we were blessed with the 'retro' preview of what to expect and last night, BTS treated us with yet another fun preview that had the fandom extremely thankful.

The 2021 Season's Greetings Spot #2 starts off with J-Hope and V riding cycles while Jin and Jungkook mess around as per usual, giving us major Jikook feels. "Jin's working on some new choreo," RM quips as the eldest member twirls around. Next up, we have Namjoon, Jimin and Suga posing with fish nets with ChimChim pretending to catch Joonie. While the members all pose together, we see Hobi admiring Seoul's skyline. During the OT7 photoshoot inside the bus, Taehyung takes over RM's 'God of Destruction' moniker by breaking a handle and Namjoon adorably tells on him.

While taking different sub-unit shots, we have the members discussing their retro characters, with Joonie quipping about Dokgo Mincho, "Dream is to eradicate the anti-mint choco gang," which is typically the opposite of his real-life personality. The members laugh out loud as they discuss the other characters as well. After their individual shots, Jin and Baby Mochi show off their pool skills. During the restaurant sequence, TaeTae adorably introduces his character Bangtan-dong Grasshopper from America.

We're then taken to another sub-unit shoot which was divided into Jimin and Jungkook eating pizza, RM and Jin playing Rock, Paper, Scissors while dressed in all black and Suga, J-Hope and V as Hobi quips about Yoongi's mullet, "I know, it's a party in the back here," when Suga shared, "It was hilarious." The three sub-units then pose for their respective photoshoots but all we're dreaming about is Suga's sexy mullet which had BTS ARMY gasping for air. Moreover, some feel the sub-unit shoots also hinted at the sub-units we can expect from BE.

Check out BTS 2021 Season's Greetings Preview 2 below:

We adore these boys and how!

