BTS at 2022 Billboard Music Awards: 3 historic wins break Destiny’s Child’s previous record

BTS’ global power has unfurled its wings once again as on May 15 local time, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Though not in attendance personally, it was BTS’ historic wins that started off the night in style.

The South Korean boy group earned seven nominations at the 2022 BBMAs, breaking their personally set record. With six awards, as 2 of their songs were nominated in one category, up for grabs, fans were eagerly waiting for the results. Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song (double nomination with ‘Butter and ‘Permission To Dance’), Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.), and Top Rock Song were the group’s nominations.

Out of this, BTS has won the awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for ‘Butter’. Their third win for Top Duo/Group (2019, 2021 and 2022), BTS now ties with One Direction for the award who have also won it thrice. With these three wins, BTS has broken another all-time record by becoming the group with the most wins in the Billboard Music Awards’ history. Their total awards tally goes up to 12, surpassing group Destiny’s Child’s record of 11 wins which was set 17 years ago.

Check out the announcement below.

The preparations for BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, set to release on June 10, are in full swing, making the boys give a miss to the Billboards awards show after showing up for the past five years.

