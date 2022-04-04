BTS at 2022 Grammy Awards: Butter stage; Catch up with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga & more

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on April 3 local time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and joining in with another year of anticipation and hope for a win for the biggest band in the world, was BTS. Nominated for the second consecutive year, BTS stood a chance to grab the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category and make it their first trophy at music’s biggest night. Here are our favorite moments.

The entrance:

BTS bamboozled the Grammys red carpet in Louis Vuitton statement outfits that made them look just the right amount of smooth! The boys looked ready for a day full of fun at the night that awaited them! Moreover, Bang PD along with Scooter Braun joined them at the carpet and the ARMYs couldn’t get enough of the interactions between the HYBE founder and Jin!

The performance:

BTS took to the stage for a jazz-y rendition of their nominated track ‘Butter’ in all black outfits they lit up the stage. Skit with Olivia Rodrigo and a parachute entrance for Jungkook along with an extended dance break with jacket moves were the sure highlights of the performance. A rightful standing ovation by the team awaited at the end.

The award:

Though it was SZA and Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ that took home the Grammy, it was undoubtedly BTS' 'Butter' that won many hearts. The love for the group poured in from all over the world as the fans expressed their pride in BTS.

The crossovers:

The dazzling audience, filled with stars from all around the world met the seven boys who have always made it a point to be social butterflies. And as usual, member V was leading the gang with his adorable smile and many interactions.

Megan Thee Stallion: BTS’ collaborator for their superhit single ‘Butter’, rapper Megan Thee Stallion snapped a selfie with the boys. Looking as hot as ever, the team was complete in matching black outfits!

Trevor Noah: Host for the night, Trevor Noah claimed BTS leader RM as his favourite from the get-go. Sitting down with who he called ‘the biggest band in the world’, the comedian chatted about their connection with TV show ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ and his own attempt at learning Korean.

Jon Batiste: The Grammy winning musician has been a fan of BTS and is aware of the love member V has. He has admired V’s fashion and was seemingly excited for their union.

Lady Gaga: The Queen was all smiles and kisses as she met V and the two embraced for an adorable hug at the show.

Halsey: BTS’ number 1 supporter, friend Halsey walked the red carpet soon after her surgery and waited until their performance to go back and rest.

Donatella Versace: The fashion icon, met BTS’ RM and Jimin and snapped this lovely picture with them.

Chrissy Teigen: Fans of BTS, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna were all giggles as they met the seven members.

