BTS at 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 1: Suga gets 'hero' welcome; Jungkook leaves ARMY gasping with blonde hair

Continuing their Dynamite success, BTS won Best Digital Song (Bonsang) at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and making his highly-awaited return was Suga while Jungkook became a trending topic for his blonde hairstyle.

Day 1 (Digital Song Division) of the 35th Golden Disc Awards was held today and while IU took home the Grand Prize (Daesang), BTS won Best Digital Song (Bonsang) for their Billboard No. 1 single Dynamite. While most of last year's award season saw OT6 sans Suga, who was recovering from shoulder surgery, Yoongi made a triumphant return and got a 'hero' welcome as BTS accepted the award.

As per @iIlejeons's Twitter account, RM kickstarted BTS' winning speech by introducing the boy group and sharing how it's an honour to be able to receive the Bonsang in the Digital Song category once again while J-Hope agreed with the Bangtan leader. When Namjoon asked his bandmates how nice it was to win the award, Jimin recalled their old days when they would come during the Digital Category award ceremony day and would only be a part of the audience which was also acknowledged by RM and Jungkook. However, ChimChim also celebrated how they've won today, especially receiving a Bonsang and did a happy dance. J-Hope gushed about how today is more special because his Yoongi hyung is with them as Joonie exclaimed, "Suga," while Kookie exclaimed, "Yoongi!"

When J-Hope asked Suga to say a few words, the Daechwita rapper confessed, "It’s good to see you, everyone, it’s Suga. I have returned. I was able to promote until Dynamite then underwent surgery and was MIA for about 2 months, which made me feel as though I was slowly being forgotten by people. (laughs) So, I felt as though I should return as soon as possible, which is why I’m doing what I can now. I'm Suga, who is working hard to not be forgotten," via @doyou_bangtan's Twitter account. On a parting note, RM thanked everyone for loving Dynamite a lot while adding, "If the song is able to give you a lot of comfort as it does to us, then there's nothing better than that. We'll come back with good music this year as well, and we'd be grateful if you'll look forward to it. 2, 3! Thank you." Talking directly to ARMY, the members enthusiastically screamed their beloved fandom's name alongside Dynamite while also making finger hearts.

Watch BTS' acceptance speech at the 35th Disc Awards below:

Moreover, Mr. Jeon Jungkook became an instant trending topic for debuting his blonde hair and leaving ARMY gasping as he strutted to the stage looking like a 'tall, blonde and handsome' model. It was indeed too much for ARMY to handle as a 23-year-old Jungkook has been bringing sexy back in the best of ways while also being an endearing goofball with her dramatic finger heart.

Check out how ARMY reacted to Jungkook's blonde hairstyle at the 35th Disc Awards below:

Congratulations, BTS! We adore these boys and how!

