BTS: 5 Christmas songs that will ensure you have a Bangtan holiday this season

Ahead of Christmas, we are looking back at the merriest songs by BTS that will ensure you have a Bangtan holiday this season. Scroll down for the full list.

Christmas songs put everyone in a good mood, especially when they're by BTS. The group's lyrics are comforting enough, so adding jingle bells and twinkling effects in the background of their music only make ARMYs feel better about the changing season. The combination of Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and V's sweet vocals with RM, Suga, and J-Hope's impressive rap verses make for an instant holiday hit. Through the years, BTS has covered so many classics, like "Oh Holy Night" and "Last Christmas," as well as created some of their very own tracks that left everyone wanting a whole Christmas album. These 5 Christmas songs from BTS are some of ARMYs' favourites because they never fail to cheer them up.

The amazing thing about BTS' discography is there's so much variety in their songs, and the same can be said for their Christmas covers and originals. Some have two members working together, others have the whole group offering their vocals, and a few include collaborations. ARMYs hope one day BTS drops a full Christmas album because their holiday releases are that good. Until that day arrives, fans can celebrate the season with these 5 Xmas songs from the guys.

1. BTS — "A Typical Trainee's Christmas": BTS already recorded a holiday song before they even debuted because "A Typical Trainee's Christmas" came out in December 2012. The track featured a snippet of Jungkook and Jin singing "Last Christmas," so if you're a fan of the original, you need to check this one out.

2. RM, Jungkook, Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong Hee, & Joo Hee — "Perfect Christmas": In 2013, RM and Jungkook teamed up with then Big Hit Entertainment artists Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong Hee, and Joo Hee for "Perfect Christmas," marking the agency's first family release. The BTS members were so young here, so this clip will give ARMYs all the feels.

3. RM, Jungkook, Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong Hee, & Joo Hee — "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" (Acappella): The same group came together for an acapella version of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." RM and Jungkook had solos, so they were able to really show off their skills.

4. Jungkook & Jimin — "Christmas Day": Jungkook and Jimin's "Christmas Day" puts a new twist on Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe" by mixing English and Korean lyrics together and turning it into a duet.

5. V — "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas": After hearing this 30-second snippet of V singing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," you'll be begging for a full studio version. His deep and sultry voice is just *chef's kiss*.

