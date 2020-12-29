BTS: 5 times Jungkook had ARMY floored with his versatile style statements

We are looking back at the trendiest styles by BTS’ Jungkook which not only found fans in the ARMY but in global fashion enthusiasts alike.

Is there anything in this world BTS’s Jungkook can’t do? From being a brilliant dancer, connoisseur of film and photography, passionate on impressions, good at drawing, bowling, archery, video-editing, songwriting, the list could go on and on. Apart from the lengthy portfolio the Golden Maknae holds, he’s also recently surpassed ARMY’s expectations with his fashion. More than following trends, he’s found his own style. From his debut to the present, he’s tried many different styles and marked some items as Jungkook’s fashion statements, leaving us with some very iconic outfits. Today, we are looking back at his top trends that you can embody from the pop icon.

Chocolate boy: Jungkook can make anything look adorable, our favourite was when he paired his overall with a polo shirt and round glasses. When you add the yellow converse and some forehead exposure to the mix, you get the recipe for aegyo-success.

Grunge rock: Known to be a pro in layering, Jungkook sure knows how to work jackets. The layers, the fabrics, the jacket-bucket combo, the peeking shirt, the torn jeans, Jungkook’s rugged style is one for the books.

Airport matrix: Jungkook is also the king of airport-style and making basics work flawlessly. While black reigns over most of his outfits, it’s the layering, the accessories, and the fabrics that make this one an insuperable fashion statement.

Pastel passion: Only Jungkook could pull off an all pink denim set and get away with it. Even though the look may be simple, it is full of little details such as the embroidered diamonds, the silk shirt underneath, messy-hair-don’t-care vibes, and of course, the colour palette of the icon’s wardrobe makes pastels work.

Summer style: Even though he can slay basics, he does know how to work prints and OTT styles as well. Summer Jungkook during the “Fire hair” era was a look! A bit more playful than usual in terms of colours and prints, the popstar’s aesthetic at that time became a raging success in a matter of seconds for his fans. Fun, lightweight, different from what we had been used to seeing him wearing.

Credits :Getty Images

