BTS’ ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ unveils its story film featuring RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook; WATCH

‘7Fates: CHAKHO’, the narration of seven boys who will save the world of ‘monsters’ and are bound by fate beholds the webtoon forms of the members of BTS. The group’s agency. HYBE LABELS announced its plans to release 3 different webtoons for the teams under its care- BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN.

To be released as web comics on Naver Webtoon and as web novels on Wattpad on January 15, the teasers showed the magical setting of the story. Now, the interviews of the BTS members have been released ahead of the story’s premiere. The boys spoke about ‘fate’ where RM referred to it as something that is closest to a person but only visible on seeking it.

Eldest member Jin considers it to be something that is chosen and not handed off. SUGA thinks of it as a test where one needs to be at the edge of their toes. Dancer leader J-Hope finds it to be a moment of realisation where one admits to the existence of fate.

Member Jimin wonders if it is something that one needs to uncover and has to do so alone. V considers it to be a game of hide and seek, disappearing unknowingly. Youngest Jungkook mentions it being something you can’t change along with the uncertainty of living in an ever-changing world.

The deep understanding and varied opinions of the seven BTS members once again go on to uncover that their meeting was indeed a fateful encounter.

Watch ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ as it releases on January 15, 2022.

