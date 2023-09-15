BTS' 95 liners: Jimin joins V at music show displaying support, receives signed Layover album; Fans react

As V made his solo debut with the album Layover, he performed at the music show known as Music Bank. What surprised fans was that his best friend and group mate BTS's Jimin was also there to support him. From amazing performances to his wholesome interaction with the Like Crazy singer, V stole everyone's hearts.

Jimin joins V at the music show to show his support

On September 8, the Love Me Again singer took over the internet with his solo music debut with the album Layover. He dropped his visually pleasant and soothing song Slow Dancing as the title tune of the album. For a music project, the singer decided to go on music shows to perform in front of the fans. On September 15, he appeared on KBS's Music Bang to perform his song Slow Dancing. Member Jimin was also spotted at the show and the two 95z were seen leaving the venue. Fans rejoiced at this wholesome moment between V and Jimin as the two best friends were witnessed hugging each other. The Rainy Days singer gave his fellow group members signed copies of his album. Jimin had also received one which said, "To My friend Jimin, My childhood buddy". Fans can not contain themselves seeing this 95-liner interaction.

BTS' V and Jimin's achievements

Slow Dancing has been receiving immense love from fans as it topped the iTunes Top Songs charts at No. 1 in over 75 countries on the day of its release. The Winter Bear singer is also taking over the Hanteo chart with his sales. It was confirmed that V sold out over 2,101,974 copies of his solo album Layover. From September 8 to September 14, Layover successfully sold 2.1 million copies, making V the first-ever K-pop soloist to achieve this feat in the first week of sales. Previously his fellow member Jimin held this position on Hanteo charts for his solo debut album FACE. The Like Crazy singer's album sold out 1.4 million copies in the first week of the sales on its release. Jimin's Like Crazy recently surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify.

