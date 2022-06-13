BTS 9th Anniversary: HallyuTalk reacts to BTS’ debut stage & first-ever Bangtan Bomb

Continuing the purple fever, HallyuTalk heads into the special day of BTS’ 9th debut anniversary with a look back at some of the most precious content in the history of the group. The Bangtan Boys began their official journey on June 13, 2013, as rookies coming from a small company. The septet has now grown to become one of the biggest acts in the world.

HallyuTalk goes back in time to their debut performance where as nervous as they were, they did not fail to give a stage-breaking performance of their debut song ‘No More Dream’ as can be seen in the group's first 'Bangtan Bomb', their signature behind-the-scenes style video on their official YouTube channel BANGTANTV. The team also looked back on their comments about the young BTS who did not know just how big they will be one day.

Now, celebrating nine years since they ascended the stage, BTS’ journey continues to be inspirational and one filled with an abundance of love from their fans, the BTS ARMY.

Check out the full reaction below.

