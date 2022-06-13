BTS 9th Anniversary ‘Proof’ Live: Anderson .Paak’s surprise appearance; For Youth, Born Singer performances

BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook gathered to commemorate the group’s 9th year since debuting on June 13, 2013 and it was nothing short of being a concert that ended too soon. The boys sat in the middle of a desert with a live band covering their flanks. Soon as the camera panned to the seven members, Jungkook sang the first lines to BTS’ ‘Born Singer’ a remake of the J. Cole track, ‘Born Sinner’, that is now a part of the septet’s latest album. Minor changes to the lyrics depicting just how far BTS have come, made it all the more special.

Soon, the special guest that was teased earlier was revealed to be none other than one half of the musical duo Silk Sonic, as Anderson .Paak sat behind a set of drums, joining the group on their special day for a performance of ‘Yet To Come’ the title track of their anthology album ‘Proof’. With a live band and a choir group joining in, we’re sure the ARMY’s ears were not ready for the marvellous show. With a light talk where the special guest lavished praise on the group, a clear kinship between the two acts could be seen.

The last song was a dedication to their fans, who made up the youth of the BTS members and the one that closes off their latest release, ‘For Youth’. With countless adlibs and the group’s top notch vocal skills on display, it was yet another knock, out of the park.

BTS’ 9th anniversary live was one filled with reminiscing about their past, with hope in their eye for the upcoming future, much like their album ‘Proof’. Watch the celebration below.

