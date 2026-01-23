BTS adds 2 concert dates to ARIRANG World Tour as pre-sale sells out, 4 million pre-orders surpass 4 million

The BTS world tour is going bigger than ever! With the previously announced 79 stops across 34 cities, they’ve now added two shows, bringing the total to 81. The dates for their Tampa and Stanford concerts have gone by one day each, with a May 19 stop added on first and April 28 to the second. Moreover, the group launched the pre-order for their upcoming album ARIRANG last week and has already managed to gather 4 million orders.

BTS adds additional shows owing to overwhelming fan response

On January 23, 2026, the BTS official account was updated with a new notice about the addition of two new dates for the group’s upcoming world tour in= North America. BIGHIT MUSIC said, “Thanks to the support of ARMY, we are holding one additional show in each city: TAMPA & STANFORD, for the “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG”.

We look forward to ARMY’s love and support.”

Tuesday, April 28, 2026, a new show will be held at the RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM, being added to the already existing April 25 and 26 shows in Tampa, Florida. Secondly, a new concert will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the STANFORD STADIUM, in addition to the April 16 and 17 stops in Stanford, California. The pre-sale for both will begin on January 23, with general ticketing planned for the following day, January 24.

In another exciting update, the newly announced BTS 5th regular album, ARIRANG, which is available for pre-order and pre-save, is said to have exceeded 4 million buys already. Pre-sale tickets for concerts, which went live on January 22, 2026, were reported to have sold out for all dates. In just a week of the launch, BTS has showcased its power.

The group will release a new full-length album, ARIRANG, on March 20, their first in three years and nine months. Following the release, the septet will set out on an expansive worldwide tour starting April 9 and is set to continue in 2027 with more dates to be announced.

