BTS adorns new crown as one of the ‘Highest Paid Musicians in the World’

Billboard announced BTS as Billboard 2020’s Global Money Makers. Read ahead to know more.

On July 20, Billboard released ‘Billboard 2020’s Global Money Makers: The Top 5 Highest Paid Musicians in the World’ which puts BTS at the 4th position, after Queen, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Post Malone is at no 5. While extrapolating the data to compile the list, Billboard said, “BTS is the only act on this list that doesn’t also appear in the top 10 of U.S. Money Makers. The K-pop group ranks No. 19 on the latter list, and it's No. 4 finish here indicates the group’s tremendous global impact. Its USD 8.9 million in U.S. earnings was slightly more than 25 percent of its global take. That total was fueled by 17.3 billion global streams (9.8 billion in video, 7.4 billion in audio), which made BTS the world’s top streaming act in 2020."

BTS is one of the only global acts that has dominated these lists with their sales, streams and other records. The September 2020 launch of Billboard’s global charts, which are based on digital track sales and streaming reports from over 200 territories, has made the process more accurate. Billboard employed a multi step calculation process to estimate global sales. They compared the RIAA’s physical and digital revenue report for last year with IFPI’s global revenue statistics which put BTS at no. 4 in the Global Money Makers List and no. 19 in the U.S. Money Makers List.

In other news, BTS participated in a series of 15 seconds comedy skits, created for Lotte Xylitol and was released on July 19. There are 5 in total and each one has a concise but hilarious concept. From having no space to sit on the sofa to spraying the bug away with a spray paint can, BTS’ smile can fix it all! Their adorable smiles and cute solutions made the skits even warmer than it is. Watch the first skit here:

