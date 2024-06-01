BTS’ agency announces 2024 Festa in-person meet and greet event with Jin on 11th debut anniversary; Know details

BTS' Jin is set to return to his fans soon! His official discharge date from his mandatory military service is June 12, 2024. This moment has been eagerly anticipated by ARMYs, who have been eagerly counting down the days until they can see Jin again. Naturally, he's just as thrilled to reunite with his beloved fans. Right after his discharge, Jin will be hosting an in-person event to meet and greet his fans.

BTS’ Jin to hold meet and greet event with fans

BIGHIT MUSIC shared thrilling news on June 1st IST announcing a meet and greet event with BTS’ Jin. In the announcement, they stated “This event was prepared to fulfill Jin’s wish to spend meaningful time with ARMY in person on BTS’ debut day. We invite you to join us as we express our gratitude for your unwavering love for BTS.”

BTS' Jin is all set to host a special fan event to celebrate 2024 FESTA which is the annual event for BTS' debut anniversary. Scheduled for June 13, 2024, fans can apply to attend at Jamsil Indoor Sports Stadium. The event will be divided into two parts, with the first being Jin's Greetings, promising three hours of personal interaction with the star himself.

The event will kick off at 3 PM KST on Thursday, June 13, 2024 (KST). During the first session, titled Meet-and-Greet with Jin, attendees can enjoy light hugs with Jin, as requested by the artist. This session is anticipated to last approximately three hours. For those who win the raffle but prefer not to engage in hugs, a handshake option will be available. Rest assured, every precautionary measure will be implemented to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The agency kindly asked for fans' cooperation in adhering to these measures.

The second session, titled Message from Jin, is scheduled for 8 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2024 (KST). This hour-long session will feature Jin delivering heartfelt messages and showcasing various performances that ARMY have been eagerly anticipating.

The first session will not be available for online streaming. However, the second session will be streamed live exclusively on Weverse for ARMY MEMBERSHIP (GL, JP, US) holders. Further details will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.

More about BTS’ Jin

Kim Seokjin, widely known as Jin, is a cherished South Korean singer, songwriter, and a vital member of the globally acclaimed boy band BTS. Within BTS, Jin has contributed to the creation of three solo tracks: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have left their mark on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Jin ventured into independent music with the release of his digital track Tonight. His solo career officially took flight in October 2022 with the debut single The Astronaut.

Apart from singing, Jin appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was honored with the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea, alongside his bandmates, for their significant contributions to Korean culture. Since May 2018, Jin has been a monthly donor to UNICEF Korea, initially requesting that his donations remain private. However, they were later publicized after he was inducted into the UNICEF Honors Club in May 2019 for his generous contributions, totaling over 100 million Won.

