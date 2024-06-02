BTS' agency announces change in criteria for application of Jin's in-person 'hug' event for 11th debut anniversary

BTS’ Jin is returning from the military on June 12, and the following day, he will reunite with ARMYs through an in-person ‘hug’ event. While most fans are absolutely excited about it, many expressed frustration about the application criteria. After much consideration, BIGHIT MUSIC has vowed to look into it carefully and bring a change that will deliver Jin’s good intentions.

BIGHIT MUSIC to change application criteria for Jin's 'hug' event celebrating FESTA 2024

On June 1, BTS’ agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, announced that Jin would be hosting a ‘hug’ event to celebrate the 11th debut anniversary of the group and FESTA 2024. However, many fans deemed the application criteria unfair as it stated that only fans who will purchase a maximum number of albums within the June 2 to 6 timeline could enter the raffle to win a hug from Jin.

After many complaints from fans, BIGHIT MUSIC issued an official statement through Weverse saying that ‘we would like to inform you that the application criteria for the 2024 FESTA Jin offline event are scheduled to change.

The agency confirmed that they plan to improve the criteria by taking into account both new album buyers who applied for the event through the Weverse shop details and those who purchased before the announcement.

Updated application criteria will soon be shared by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Fans displeased about previous application criteria to enter album raffle for Jin's 'hug' event

Meanwhile, upon the first announcement on June 1, fans were displeased that those who had bought albums before the allocated timeline were not being considered for the raffle. Many also criticized BIGHIT for trying to boost their album sales using Jin’s thoughtful initiative for ARMYs.

On the other hand, some netizens think that this allocated timeline to enter the ruffle will cause mass-buying, leading to massive wastage and environmental hazards.

However, BIGHIT’s promise to alter the criteria brings hope to many fans, who will get a new chance to win a hug from a BTS member.

More about Jin's 'hug' event post-military discharge

Jin’s in-person hug event will commence on June 13 at 3 p.m. KST in Seoul’s Jamsil Arena. Following the meet and greet in person ‘hug’ event, a fan interactive session will be performed by the BTS member around 8 p.m.

The first session (hug event) will be streamed online, while the second session (performance) will be available live on Weverse exclusively for ARMY membership holders.

