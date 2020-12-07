BTS' agency Big Hit CANCELS offline tickets for 2021 New Year’s Eve Live; Concert to live stream on Weverse

BTS' label Big Hit has reportedly cancelled the offline tickets for 2021 New Year’s Eve Live featuring groups and artists under their umbrella.

There is some bad news for South Korean fans of groups managed by Big Hit. The entertainment label had previously announced that they are organising an in-person and live-streamed concert on the occasion of New Year's Eve. The concert has been titled 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE By Weverse. Fans in South Korea stood a chance to watch BTS, NU'EST, ENHYPEN, TXT, GFriend, Lee Hyun and BUMZU perform live at the venue. However, it has now been reported that the off-line tickets owing to the increased social distancing measures in the country.

K-Pop Herald took to Twitter and revealed, "@BigHitEnt has canceled offline tickets for the label's year-end concert "2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE" due to strengthened social distancing measures in Korea." The publication has added that the show will solely stream live on Weverse. The news comes days after the label released the teaser video of the concert in the making featuring glimpses of the groups and individuals lined up for the day.

In case you missed it, check it out below:

Last month, Big Hit revealed that they were hoping to bring fans across the world together through their concert to welcome the New Year. "Celebrate the last day of this year and usher in the first day of the new year with 2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse [We've Connected], connecting together the hearts of Big Hit Labels artists and fans all around the world," Big Hit Labels' statement read.

2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE is set to take place on December 31, starting 9:30 pm KST. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

