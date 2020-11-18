BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment acquires Zico and Dvwn’s KOZ Entertainment; KOZ CEO confirms the news

BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment recently acquired Zico and Dvwn’s KOZ Entertainment and are “looking forward to the synergy Big Hit and KOZ will create together.”

On November 18, BTS’ Big Hit Entertainment officially announced that they acquired Zico’s agency KOZ Entertainment! For the unversed, KOZ Entertainment was an agency that was founded by Zico in November 2018 and houses Zico himself and Dvwn. CEO Yoo Seung Hyun of KOZ Entertainment shared a statement via Soompi after this news went public.

He said: “The philosophy of KOZ, which attaches great importance to the value of artists and content and seeks innovation in the music industry, is similar to that of Big Hit, which is innovating the business model of the music industry. By collaborating with Big Hit, we will make an effort to discover skilled artists and officially push ahead with business in the global market.”

Big Hit Entertainment’s chairman Bang Si Hyuk stated, “I am happy to be joined by Zico, the best producer and artist of Korea. I am expecting KOZ’s artists to actively promote in the global market through Big Hit’s global network and music production system. I am looking forward to the synergy Big Hit and KOZ will create together.” Big Hit Entertainment established BELIFT LAB with CJ ENM and acquired Source Music last year. This year, Big Hit acquired Pledis Entertainment and now KOZ Entertainment as well.

