BTS' agency Big Hit REVEALS filing new complaints against malicious activities in legal proceeding update

BTS: Over the past year, Big Hit Entertainment has been taking legal actions against perpetrators and malicious activities against BTS. The agency has issued a new update with regard to the proceedings.
BTS fans are already aware that Big Hit Entertainment has been working towards taking legal actions against malicious commenters and activities on the internet. The agency, which handles K-pop artists RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Suga, have issued statements in the past to give the fandom an update on the proceedings. In the latest update on the process, the agency revealed that they have fresh criminal complaints based on the information submitted by various fans and the information collected based on their own monitoring. 

In a statement shared on Weverse, Big Hit explained, "These include perpetrators who have previously been found guilty and sentenced to fines, as well as individuals who are presumed to be engaged in malicious activities even while being under investigation after we have filed criminal complaints against them. For these individuals, we will initiate legal proceedings against them until their malicious behaviours stop completely." 

They revealed that there have been a few individuals who have created dozens of accounts for malicious postings. "We monitored these accounts and filed complaints against multiple accounts," the agency added. Big Hit further warned, "For perpetrators who continue to engage in criminal activities after they have been found guilty in a court of law, we plan to file for damages in civil court. Big Hit will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and there will be no settlement or leniency." 

They urged fans to share information on malicious postings against BTS and report any cases of abuse. "We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans to BTS. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected," the agency concluded. 

Credits :WeverseGetty Images

