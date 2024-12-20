BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC once again accused of sajaegi after alleged ex-label official shares chat logs

BIGHIT MUSIC is once again facing serious sajaegi (chart manipulation) accusations. An alleged former official of a sajaegi company recently wrote a post detailing how the agency contacted them to handle the sales for BTS' 2015 song I NEED U. As evidence, the individual also provided alleged chat logs between the two companies.

Recently, the conversation went viral on various online communities, leading to a massive controversy. This is not the first time BIGHIT MUSIC has faced sajaegi allegations. Previously, they denied the claims multiple times. However, this time, the individual made a post on Instiz, claiming that they were an employee at Solience Entertainment—later rebranded as Age of Star Entertainment—which handled album promotions, chart manipulations, and exposure through portal site algorithms.

The individual also mentioned that the company was run by CEO Lee, who was arrested on charges of blackmailing BIGHIT MUSIC. This revelation has caused quite a stir.

The alleged former employee detailed how the company ran the operation, claiming that BTS ’ agency hired them to boost the chart ranking for the group's 2015 song I NEED U. In their own words:

"At the time, BTS was a rookie group that had yet to achieve significant commercial success. However, after the project, their song quickly rose to the top of the music charts, generating substantial buzz and attention."

The individual further claimed that the dispute between BIGHIT MUSIC and Age of Star Entertainment arose when the K-pop label requested additional sajaegi work, which consumed resources set aside for other artists. According to the Instiz poster, the situation later escalated into a conflict between the two companies over additional fees, ultimately leading to CEO Lee's arrest. However, the person claimed to have little knowledge about how the situation between the agencies eventually concluded.

To back up their claims, the alleged eyewitness also provided screenshots of chat logs between BIGHIT MUSIC and the sajaegi company. They also shared a screenshot of an email exchange. In addition, the individual claimed that they are reaching out to various K-media outlets and YouTube channels to expose the truth.

BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to respond to these recent allegations.

