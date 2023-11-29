BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC provides brief comments on RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's military enlistment dates

BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS’ agency has briefly commented on members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's upcoming military enlistment dates. Earlier it was stated that they will enlist by 11 or 12 December.

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook (Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC)

Earlier reports indicated that BTS's RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were expected to enlist together over a two-day period. Confirming these reports, BIGHIT Music announced that the four members have initiated the military enlistment process. However, when pressed for details on the official enlistment date, BIGHIT Music provided a brief statement, expressing the difficulty in confirming specific details regarding their enlistment at the moment.

