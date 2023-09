BTS' agency fights back: BIGHIT MUSIC details legal action against stalkers and offensive commenters

BIGHIT MUSIC, the parent company of the boy group BTS, has issued a notice regarding their quarterly update on legal proceedings against individuals engaging in malicious activities related to BTS. The recent legal actions primarily take the form of criminal complaints and are directed against three categories of offensive crimes targeting the group.

BTS’ agency to take legal action

In the first instance, legal actions have been taken against individuals who repeatedly sent mails and packages to the artists' residences, causing harm to the artists' families. A court-issued interim restraining order is currently in effect, and a prosecutor's investigation is underway, focusing on charges related to violations of laws against stalking crimes.

For the second category, individuals who acted against a court decision declaring a non-suit and halting investigations against suspects sued in 2022 have faced legal consequences. As a result, the suspects were prosecuted, found guilty of personal attacks and defamation against the artists, and legal penalties were imposed.

In the third category, criminal complaints have been filed against an individual who consistently posted violent and offensive abusive comments on portal site news sections. This case, part of a series of legal actions undertaken during this quarter, is addressing instances of online harassment and defamation along with other related cases.

BIGHIT MUSIC releases official statement

In regards to the legal proceedings they have taken for BTS, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these important activities.

During this quarter, we filed multiple criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies based on evidence related to acts infringing on the rights of the artists, including defamation, submitted by our fans as well as collected through our own monitoring.

In particular, we gathered ongoing evidence regarding individuals who repeatedly sent mails and packages to the artists’ residences, even causing harm to the artists’ families, and filed criminal complaints against them on charges of violating laws regarding stalking crimes (Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking). The court has issued an interim restraining order, and a prosecutor's investigation is underway. We remain committed to an upcompromising, zero-tolerance policy in addressing stalking crimes that infringe on the privacy and safety of our artists.

A decision was handed down in the second quarter of 2022 declaring a non-suit and halting the investigations against some of the suspects, and we filed objections and requested reinvestigation of these cases. As a result, through prosecution referrals, the suspects were ultimately found guilty of personal attacks and defamation against the artists, and legal penalties were imposed.

Furthermore, among the defendants in this round of legal actions, there was an individual who repeatedly posted violent and offensive abusive comments on portal site news sections. This individual regularly engaged in dozens of cases of high-intensity malicious commenting across various articles. We have compiled all verified comments and filed criminal complaints against the individual.

BIGHIT MUSIC regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities, and takes legal action. We would like to inform you that we are taking strong measures against malicious postings related to all members, including the members who are currently fulfilling their military service.

Our company is committed to ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal activities against our artists, even if it takes time. We will continue to adhere to strict measures and our policy of no settlement and no leniency to hold suspects accountable.

We ask that our fans make continued use of our legal affairs hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse.

We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by the fans of BTS. BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected."

