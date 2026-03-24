BTS’ agency HYBE plans India auditions across 10 cities and 5 spots overseas, here's all we know

India could very well have its next big pop star from the country. With untapped talent across ages and states, HYBE has announced its plans for desi auditions that will look for the next big stars from the land. As announced on March 24, HYBE India is gearing up for auditions across 10 cities domestically and 5 international locations, during which they will be on the lookout for hidden talent to make them superstars.

HYBE India announces auditions

Coming from the makers of global hitmakers that gave birth to stars like BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, CORTIS, and have managed to further popularize the likes of SEVENTEEN, HYBE India’s new announcement has invited a lot of excitement from desi music fans who are anticipating another KATSEYE moment. The girl group was formed thanks to HYBE and Geffen Records’ collaboration via the project show Dream Academy, and allowed the multi-national team to become Grammy-nominated very soon after debut across not one but two categories.

Offline auditions for skills like dance (performance), rap, and vocals have been scheduled for 10 Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. Overseas auditions have been planned in Toronto, New York, Sydney, Singapore, and London.

The aim is to have India represented by its very skilled populace on the global stage with the backing of a company that has been constantly successful in producing well-known stars, especially in the K-pop space. With years of experience in training and moulding talents across the globe, hailing from various cultures and social backgrounds, this opportunity places the onus on young talents in India who have long been waiting for a global calling.

The search begins on March 31, 2026. More details to follow.

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