BTS' agency provides update on legal action against YouTuber Sojang and those stealing members' personal data

On September 30, BIGHIT MUSIC issued an official statement updating fans on the legal proceedings aimed at protecting BTS' rights. This action targets malicious YouTuber Sojang and other individuals making defamatory comments.

In their official statement, the agency wrote:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Our company regularly conducts legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities targeting BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these ongoing efforts.

This quarter, we have continued to collect evidence of numerous malicious posts uploaded across various online forums, including Ilgan Best, DC Inside, theqoo, FMKorea, and instiz, through fan reports and internal monitoring. We have submitted complaints to the relevant investigative authorities regarding these materials.

As noted in our previous notice, the first trial for damages incurred by defamation and other illegal activities by Taldeok Camp (탈덕수용소) has begun, and follow-up procedures are being diligently pursued. Additionally, we are actively coordinating with law enforcement and government agencies to ensure that individuals who illegally acquired and spread the artists’ personal information are appropriately punished.

Some individuals from previous complaints, forwarded to the prosecutor’s office on charges of defamation and personal attacks, have been sentenced to fines. These individuals were identified as users of online forums such as NAVER, Ilgan Best, Nate Pann, and FMKorea. Some of them had repeatedly posted malicious content over an extended period and were fined the maximum amount for each charge. We are also awaiting the results for additional suspects recently forwarded to the prosecutor’s office following police investigations, and we remain committed to ensuring they face strict penalties.

We will continue collecting, reporting, and taking legal action against malicious posts targeting BTS members, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Our legal efforts will persist throughout this period, and we will take firm measures against offenders. There will be no leniency or settlements under any circumstances.

Lastly, as mentioned in a prior notice, BIGHIT MUSIC has revamped the “Protect” email hotline into the new “HYBE Artist Rights Infringement Report System” (protect.hybecorp.com) to provide faster and more efficient responses to reports. We kindly ask that any violations of artist rights be reported via this new web page rather than the previous email hotline.

We sincerely appreciate the unwavering support and dedication of BTS fans.

BIGHIT MUSIC will remain dedicated to safeguarding the rights of our artists.

Thank you.”

Check out the full announcement here:

For those unfamiliar, BTS' agency first filed a complaint against the malicious YouTuber in 2022. However, the investigation was suspended at that time and has only recently been reopened.

Earlier in March, BIGHIT MUSIC, along with V and Jungkook, filed a defamation lawsuit against Park (Sojang). The agency accused her of creating unfounded malicious content and sought 90 million KRW in damages for business obstruction.

