BTS' agency reacts to fans charting Spring Day and OUTRO: Tear at No. 1 after members' military enlistment

BTS' enduring impact transcends time, evident as fans propelled Spring Day and Outro: Tear to global No. 1 spots following members' military enlistment. BIGHIT MUSIC acknowledged the fervent support, attributing the chart success to fans' longing for BTS's forthcoming full-fledged activities upon their return from military service.

BTS’ agency reacts to fans charting Spring Day and OUTRO: Tear at top spots

In the wake of BTS members' military enlistment, the music world witnessed a profound testament to the enduring connection between the group and their fanbase, ARMY. The resurgence of BTS hits Spring Day and Outro: Tear to global No. 1 spots post-enlistment stands as a striking display of ARMY's unwavering dedication.

The tracks soared, Spring Day reigning in 83 countries, showcasing a resurgence that surpassed even iconic holiday classics like Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You. OUTRO: Tear, resonating from BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear' album, mirrored this triumph, claiming No. 1 positions in 43 countries. This resurgent wave reflects the heartfelt anticipation within ARMY for BTS's eventual return.

BIGHIT MUSIC expressed gratitude, attributing this chart-topping success to fans' palpable yearning for BTS' return to full-fledged activities post-military service. The evocative lyrics of both songs echo sentiments shared between BTS and ARMY, conveying profound yearning and a longing for rekindled connections amidst the hiatus.

Spring Day, an anthem of endurance and patient waiting, aligns seamlessly with the sentiments echoed in OUTRO: Tear. Both tracks encapsulate shared emotions of BTS and ARMY, evoking a poignant desire for reconnection amid temporary separation.

As BTS embarks on individual military service, the resurgence of these chart-topping tracks stands as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the group and their devoted fanbase. It underscores the enduring ability of BTS's music to unite and console, bridging distances and evoking a sense of unity and solace during periods of absence and longing.

All BTS members are currently serving their mandatory military duties

On June 13, 2022, BTS surprised the world with news of going on a break from activities as a group to focus on individual projects, announced during their FESTA dinner. Following the success of Yet To Come in Busan, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that all seven members applied to cancel their military service exemption. Jin initiated his military service in December 2022, while J-Hope enlisted on April 18, 2023, reaching the rank of corporal. SUGA started alternative public service due to health concerns on September 22, 2023.

RM and V jointly enlisted on December 11, 2023, with V expected to join a special task force post-basic training. Subsequently, Jimin and Jungkook followed suit on December 12, 2023, enlisting together under Jin's guidance. The septet is committed to fulfilling their civic duties and aims to return collectively by June 2025.

As BTS members honor their promise to serve, their devoted ARMYs continue unwavering support, eagerly awaiting their beloved group's anticipated return in 2025.

