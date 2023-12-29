BTS agency shares updates on legal action for artists' rights violations, trespassing and impersonation cases

BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, recently shared an update with fans on its firm plan to proceed with legal action against those who indulged in violation of its artists' rights. It also sheds light on the ongoing cases of trespassing and impersonation affecting the BTS members. Moreover, all HYBE labels put out their plan of action against such cases of artists' rights violation.

BIGHIT MUSIC shares update on BTS' trespassing and impersonation cases

On December 29, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing BTS, released a comprehensive update on their ongoing efforts to combat various infringements on the artists' rights, including trespassing, impersonation, defamation, and harassment. In the latest report, the company detailed the legal actions taken against individuals involved in these malicious activities. The agency filed multiple criminal complaints throughout the quarter, drawing on evidence from vigilant fans and their internal monitoring systems.

One significant outcome highlighted in the update was the prosecution's investigation, resulting in criminal penalties for an individual violating the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking. The agency has pressed for stricter penalties due to the severity of actions threatening the artists' safety and privacy.

Another case involved an individual repeatedly visiting the artists' residence, leading to police reports for stalking and trespassing. Meanwhile, a person who impersonated a BTS member and leaked unreleased music faced additional charges, resulting in arrest and pending trial.

The report addressed malicious rumors and false information targeting the artists. BIGHIT MUSIC emphasized a zero-tolerance policy, taking both civil and criminal legal action against such damaging rumors.

Despite proposed settlements by some offenders, the agency remains steadfast in seeking full legal accountability. They've identified and pursued individuals responsible for posting false information and defamation across various platforms, showcasing a commitment to preserving the artists' integrity.

BIGHIT MUSIC assured continuous vigilance in monitoring and addressing malicious content, urging fans to report any abuse through their dedicated legal affairs hotline. The agency expressed gratitude for fans' unwavering support and pledged to relentlessly safeguard the artists' rights, maintaining a firm stance against infringements regardless of the members' military service status.

All HYBE labels shared updates on their action to protect their artists' rights

All HYBE Labels' six domestic affiliates collectively updated their actions to protect the rights of ten managed artists, including BTS, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together, ENHYPEN, and others. They detailed ongoing legal measures against malicious online activities targeting artists, resulting in penalties for offenders. Notably, fromis_9's abusers faced legal consequences, with fines of approximately USD 2,300.

Additionally, severe penalties were enforced for those harassing LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans members, including minors. The commitment to monitor online spaces persists, ensuring a zero-tolerance stance against malicious behavior. Punishments remain stringent, affirming their commitment to maintaining a secure environment for their artists.

