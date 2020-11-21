BTS' album BE and its lead single Life Goes On takes over iTunes Charts; Reaches #1 in 90 countries

In some amazing news which will make BTS ARMY very happy, BTS' album BE and its lead single Life Goes On has reached #1 on iTunes in 90 countries and counting.

This week has been all about BTS, especially Friday, as it marked the septet's comeback with the release of their highly-awaited album BE. Just as BTS ARMY was promised, BE took us all on an emotional roller coaster journey of emotions by providing us with a diverse pallete when it comes to the 'different mood' songs. Moreover, it's the lead single Life Goes On, which truly had a healing effect on the fandom, especially at a horrid time like 2020.

That's not all! BE has taken over iTunes Charts all around the world as it was revealed by OSEN via Soompi that the septet's album reached #1 in 90 countries and counting. This includes US, India, UK, Canada and more. On the other hand, Life Goes On also had a significant impact as it reached #1 in 90 countries and counting, including US, India, UK and Canada. The fact that it hasn't even been 24 hours is further proof of the impact that BTS has on the music industry at large.

As for Life Goes On MV, the music video currently has 63 million views, while there's still some hours left before reaching the 24-hour mark.

Congratulations, BTS! We all know you truly deserve it!

Meanwhile, BTS will be performing Life Goes On for the very first time during the AMAs 2020, which takes place on November 22. Moreover, BTS has also been nominated for Duo or Group - Pop/Rock and Social Artist. Quite recently, BTS dominated at E! People's Choice Awards as they took home The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite as well as The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7.

