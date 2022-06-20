BTS’ album ‘Proof’ becomes 6th album to top ‘Billboard 200’; ‘Yet To Come’ MV surpasses 100 million views

On June 19, US Billboard announced through a preview article before the official ranking announcement that the new album 'Proof' released by BTS on June 10 took first place on the 'Billboard 200'. This is the sixth time BTS's 'Billboard 200' has been number one. Previously, they started with 'LOVE YOURSELF: Tear' in June 2018, followed by 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer', 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’, 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7', and 'BE' achieved the top spot on the 'Billboard 200'.

'Billboard 200' calculates the album consumption ranking by adding up the sales volume of traditional albums such as physical albums, the number of streaming to album sales, and the number of digital music downloads converted to album sales. BTS' new album 'Proof' is an anthology-type album covering the past 9 years of activities and consists of a total of 3 CDs. The new song is a total of 3 songs, including the title song 'Yet To Come'. Billboard single chart 'Hot 100' ranking and will be announced on June 20.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC on June 20, YouTube views of the MV for BTS' new song 'Yet to Come', which were simultaneously released worldwide on June 10, exceeded 100 million views on June 20. The music video for ‘Yet to Come' surpassed the maximum number of concurrent views of 2.85 million at the time of its release, and recorded 48 million views within 24 hours of its release. It took about ten days to reach 100 million.

'Black Swan', the b-side song of BTS' 4th regular album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7', exceeded 400 million on June 20. With this, BTS has 18 music videos with 400 million views. 'Black Swan', which was released in January to the release of the 4th regular album in February 2020, is a track with a dreamy atmosphere that harmonizes with trap drum beats, sad lo-fi guitar melodies, and catchy hooks.

