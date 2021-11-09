BTS alum JHope always dresses to the nines with THESE trends

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok who debuted with BTS back in 2013 when the band made their debut has fabulous style! While the army of stylists and designers on standby ready to help him does play a part, there’s no denying that the Bangtan Boy’s personal aesthetic when it comes to fashion is undeniable. And although we have very few of the resources the rapper has, we can embody a few core trends from his winter wardrobe that would help make ours more stylish. Scroll down for the full list!

Bags galore: J-Hope has caught on to the mini bag trend and we’re not complaining! While the trend has charmed women for seasons, thanks to the Bangtan boy, it, fortunately, is getting its spot in the limelight on men as well. This season, take the lead from J-Hope and get on the mini bag bandwagon if you haven’t already!

Polo upgrade: The #WFH-ready and Zoom-ready polo shirt gets an upgrade from Spring/Summer 2021into fall/winter 2021 and is still going strong this season. Wear the smart-casual top as part of a layered outfit – its collar lends a sophisticated accent to turtleneck tops!

Maroon for winter: The Autumn/Winter 2021 trends on J-Hope are going strong, as is his love for colour! The idol is often seen rocked hues of deep red and burgundy which TBH gets our green light! Take a break from high-alert tones and cosy up to deliciously deep berry shades evocative of mulled wine with a dark, moody edge.

