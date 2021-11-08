BTS alum Jimin is the epitome of fashion, here’s proof

Jimin from BTS is a man of many talents. The South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer is the lead vocalist of one of the most popular bands in the world--BTS, which he joined in 2013 when the group made its debut. Today, after several chart-topping songs, countless magazine covers and interviews, several trendsetting style moments, the idol is simply magnetic. While we have very little of what the 26-year-old has, we can copy a few of his basic trends that he always stands out in. Scroll down to see what we’re talking about.

Colour clash: Jimin’s wardrobe often has these vibrant looks which he manages by putting clashing colours together. Complementary and secondary hues of the colour wheel all mixed up and inverted that look good in both apparel and accessory forms. It will make you turn your head twice.

Keeping cosy: There’s a newfound appreciation for knits as we dress for comfort more often than before. It’s the one item that’s visible in a virtual meeting. Sweater dressing is ramped up a notch for the new season, inviting a multitude of shades, motifs and comfy-soft – fine texture and the best prints there are.

Vests: Sweater vests are officially back, and better than ever. Jimin loves a good preppy piece and this fits the bill perfectly! Forget what you thought you knew: the new crop of sweater vests is way cooler than those your grandad used to wear. If bright colours and prints are too much of a good thing for you, go for something that offers more straightforward versions in neutral hues.

