BTS alum Jimin is the new style star we’re taking cues from

BTS member Jimin is not only a talented singer but also an exceptional style star on the rise. While his style is not always very out there, it certainly ticks all the right boxes. What we love about the Bangtan Boy’s style is his ability to play around with different styles and give them his own identity, his styles never look out of place with his wardrobe no matter what the trend. While there are hundreds of outfits Jimin has worn that we’ll never forget, but here we gathered the top 5 of the most iconic ones.

Making a statement: The BTS member knows how to let one aspect of his outfit shine! The BTS member often pairs a high fashion accessory or clothing with a muted ensemble so that it really gets the spotlight it deserves. Casual yet elegant, chic and modern. A styling tip for the win we’ll never forget.

Plaid please: Jimin’s wardrobe is no stranger to plaid, but the idol amps up the stakes with oversized pieces in plaid.

Black: Edgy, chic and oh so suave, Jimin’s love for black is something everyone can relate with. Ultra flattering and always cool-looking, the colour has a special place in Jimin’s heart, just as it does in ours.

House of Gucci: Jimin is a fan of the brand, having attended multiple international fashion shows of the brand, watching from the front seat, Jimin has access to the best styles from the brand! And he surely makes the most of it with his Gucci heavy wardrobe.

ALSO READ: How well do you know BLACKPINK singer Jisoo? Take this quiz and prove you're the ultimate BLINK