BTS alum Jungkook is acing winter styles with these 3 BASIC trends

BTS alum Jungkook has exceptional style, which comes as no surprise, considering his exposure from the group, the access he has as a Bangtan Boy and the array of brands lined up for the idol! But BTS’ youngest member and main vocalist has a knack of his own when it comes to style and it can be seen pretty evidently from the idol’s ensembles. Today, we’re decoding a few trends from Jeon Jung-kook’s wardrobe, which promise to keep us cosy and stylish this winter.

Denim: There is one fashion staple that every man must have—a good pair of jeans. In today’s day and age, Jungkook keeps this classic wardrobe staple fresh with experimental pieces from designers and brands with denim with modifications in style, sustainability and even technology!

Coats: Exceptional outerwear from the Fall/Winter 2021 collections can be summed up in one phrase: the dressing gown coat. Among the Men's Fall/Winter 2021 trends, the most classic and elegant version of this garment has been seen on our very own Bangtan Boy Jungkook! Be it punk or bohemian style, the humble coat can do it all. This season, the overcoat is a fluid key wardrobe item that works both indoors and outdoors in a unique aesthetic. This winter trend plays on what today's man is really looking for in a garment: a mix of business and leisure.

Comfort comes first: Lastly--While fall/winter 2021 will be strikingly different from last two years’ loungewear, comfort continues to be an exciting trend for fall 2021. In fact, this season, styling comfort pieces could not be any more fun to create very elevated yet comfortable looks. This season, relaxed-meets-smart tailoring offers an array of classic and comfy styles. So while you give new trends a try, always ensure you’re not minimising comfort while maximising on style.

