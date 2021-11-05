BTS alum Suga is the style star we’re taking cues from this winter

The 7-membered group BTS is not only a force to be reckoned with in the music industry but also as fashion superstars. While all the members of Bangtan Boys are phenomenally stylish, today we’re looking back at Suga’s amazing style. Suga aka Min Yoon-gi debuted with BTS back in 2013 as a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Today, he’s all that and much more! Scroll down to see the singer’s best styles that you NEED to incorporate in your wardrobe.

No new trend here, Trench coats are back this winter and are here to stay. Continuing their run as a top fashion piece from last winter, the humble coat is taking a more subtle approach by going back to the basic raincoat design with geometric folds and utilitarian flaps. If you are looking for a trench coat for your collection, grab a tan-hued piece with a belt that you can tie for a put-together look or leave open in casual settings.

Sweater vest may be the laughing stock in the Friends-era of the 90s but today has turned into one of the hottest clothing item come winter 2021. Making a big comeback, the sweater vest has every style in the trend section right now; from classic-cut pieces worn with button-down shirts to knit sweater vests with nothing underneath, there are almost no limits when it comes to rocking a sweater vest this winter.

Classic, evergreen and comfy as ever--the cable knit crew sweater is one of the most classic looks that are winning this winter. There’s never been a time when this staple has gone out of style, so you may have plenty of cable knits in your closet already. To make sure your look is in vogue, opt for bright fall colours, such as caramel, pink, red, orange, and yellow.

Also read: ARMY at risk? HYBE LABELS comes to rescue of BTS fans in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud