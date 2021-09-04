BTS alum V is hands down the most stylish man in the entertainment industry; Here’s proof

Decoding BTS members’ style is not an easy feat, especially with all members dressed to the nines at all times, it’s hard to pick the most stylish member. That being said, BTS alum V aka Kim Taehyung certainly makes the cut! The icon has had a passion for styling, clothes and luxury since before his debut and has been vocal about it. Taking his resources to good use, today, the idol is one of the most well-dressed stars, not only in the Korean music industry but even globally. Today we are looking back at the most iconic style lessons the musician has taught us.

V has a way of making basics work. Black pants, a white shirt, a denim jacket and a pair of cool sneakers can easily be termed as the idol’s signature styles. While it sounds simple enough to pull off, it’s V’s charisma that makes the look!

Just like accessorising, V takes special note of his ever-changing hair colour and plans his ensembles accordingly. Elevating each look to its highest potential, V’s matching hair only adds to the suave of the whole look.

V also is not afraid to experiment with animal prints or prints in general. Tae makes even animal prints look stunning and subtle with his style, sounds like a lot at first, but it looks amazing on him. His love for prints extends as he experiments with brand logos like Gucci’s. What we like most is that he’s not afraid of wearing them all at the same time.

