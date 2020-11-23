  1. Home
BTS at AMAs 2020: Septet goes monochrome for American Music Awards act; V stops Suga from revealing 'spoilers'

BTS is among the numerous performers at the American Music Awards 2020, aka AMAs 2020. The septet is all set to bring the house down with their debut performance of Life Goes On while performing their hit track Dynamite as well.
It is going to be an emotional night for the ARMY as BTS takes their latest track Life Goes On and their hit track Dynamite to American Music Awards 2020. The international award show will host the septet's debut performance on their new album BE's song. Although the group has been tight-lipped about their performance, they did give us a peek at their outfit for the night. In a photo released ahead of their performance, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook were seen posing for the cameras in a monochrome outfit. 

The members slipped into a pair of black pants and chic white shirts for the performance. While we cannot wait to watch the group bring the house down with their performances, Suga teased that the performance venue is extra special to the septet. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Yoongi said, "We're also performing at a place that reminds us of our…" But before he could complete, Taehyung stopped the rapper from revealing "spoilers". Seokjin added, "We hope that fans can find comfort in this track."

While we wait to watch the group perform, the OT7 also opened up about their latest album in the interview. Mochi told the publication that the members spoke about several themes and emotions which resulted in this album. "It would be great if we could have all the songs on the chart," Namjoon said. 

Are you excited about BTS' performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, check out AMAs 2020 complete winners' list here: AMAs 2020 Winners Live Updates: Check out American Music Awards 2020 complete winners list here

