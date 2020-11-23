  1. Home
BTS at AMAs 2020: Septet includes ARMY in a moving Life Goes On performance; Light up the stage with Dynamite

BTS performed their latest track Life Goes On at the American Music Awards 2020. The septet incorporated the purple ocean, denoting the ARMY, during the performance. They also performed Dynamite at the AMAs 2020.
Mumbai
We are certain that there was no dry eye in the house as BTS performed their latest track Life Goes On at the American Music Awards. The new song, which was released as part of the group's latest album BE, was performed for the first time on stage at the AMAs 2020. For the performance, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sported matching black and white outfits as they held their mics and crooned the track. A sense of comfort engulfed us as we watched the group assure us that "Life Goes On." 

While the performance was enough to leave us emotional, BTS left several fans weeping as they sweetly incorporated the fandom in their performance. The performance began with one of the members making his way to the remaining group and a path of purple light guiding him towards them, showing that the fans are with them. If that wasn't enough, at a point of their performance, the group had their backs faced against an empty stadium when suddenly, the empty seats light up and an ocean of purple lights take over. The image, showing that the ARMY is with them in spirit, goes to show that regardless of distance and the trying times, BTS and ARMY are together! 

While the group opted against the glitz and dazzle for Life Goes On, they lit up the stadium with fireworks as they brought the award show to an end with they peppy performance to Dynamite. The members slipped into shimmering outfits for the performance and light the venue up like Dynamite! Check out photos from their performance below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: AMAs 2020: BTS wins Favourite Duo or Group and thanks ARMY for support; RM wishes Suga was there to celebrate

Credits :American Music Awards

