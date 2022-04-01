BTS and ARMY take over worldwide trends with April Fool’s Day pranks: FATHER OF BTS, Jhin, MR & more

It’s April Fool’s Day and this one fandom is particularly well attended to! As was earlier tradition, the BTS members have been very creative in hopping on, on the April 1 prank train and this year they are back at it to humor their fans. Joining in first is member Jimin who successfully hacked into the Twitter account of BTS by renaming it to his own name ‘박지민(jimin park)’. He further changed the layout to one of his own images with blue hair and the profile picture to one from his childhood.

It seems as though Jimin tried to reset the account to original settings but was unable to as he soon sent out an adorable tweet saying, “Don’t know how to change to original. Don’t know anything. #JIMIN”

Eldest member Jin was not too far behind as he changed his Instagram profile image to Jhin. Jhin is a character in the game League of Legends and knowing the BTS’ member’s affiliation to gaming, it’s the perfect choice. His bio was also changed from ‘Jin of BTS from BIGHIT MUSIC’ to ‘In the field, I bloom like a flower blooming in red dawn’.

Jimin also went on to get funny on his own Instagram by changing the profile picture to one of Bang Si Hyuk or Hitman Bang as he is known as and then re-doing his bio as ‘Father of BTS’.

However, leader RM seems to not have had much luck with his own prank as he put up Instagram stories to show his struggle. He apparently tried to change his name ‘RM’ to ‘MR’ but was unable to initially. After many attempts and a “stern” call to Instagram, it became ‘MR’ and he was no longer 'Archive’ but ‘remove/eliminate’.

