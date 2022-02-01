BTS and BLACKPINK dominate February Idol group Brand Reputation rankings

BTS and BLACKPINK dominate this month's idol group brand reputation rankings! BTS topped February with a brand reputation index of 10,642,584. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'Billboard,' 'YouTube,' and 'resurgence', words synonymous with the septet's massive success.

While their highest-ranking related terms included 'surpass,' 'recognize,' and 'diagnosed. BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 69.08 percent positive reactions. On the other hand, BLACKPINK took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 7,994,048.

TWICE settled at the third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,568,043, while Red Velvet ranked a close fourth with an index of 3,107,234 and SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a total score of 3,005,967 for February! Gen 2 superstars 2PM ranked sixth, Wanna One claimed the seventh spot, aespa came in at the eighth place, NCT ranked ninth and Oh My Girl rounded the top 19 list for February!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ signed guitar, custom GRAMMY outfits & J Hope’s rings sell for 248,320 USD at MusiCares charity auction

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.