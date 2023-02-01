BTS and BLACKPINK earn nominations at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS and BLACKPINK have both been representative of K-pop group acts globally with their unimaginable fame and rising influence each day. With this, the two have been nominated at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

BTS and BLACKPINK are both up for the Favorite Music Group award alongside 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! At The Disco, and Paramore. BTS has previously won this award for three consecutive years (2022, 2021, and 2020), successfully creating a Guinness World Record for themselves by becoming the music group with the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. They surpassed their own record of two wins in the previous years.

Moreover, BLACKPINK has also been nominated for the Favorite Global Music Star award. The other nominees in this category are Bad Bunny (Latin America), Harry Styles (UK), Rosalía (Europe), Taylor Swift (North America), Tones and I (Australia), and Wizkid (Africa). BLACKPINK on the other hand is representing Asia for this award.

When is the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards?

This year’s edition of the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4. The voting for the awards is now open and fans can pick their favourite group as well as their favourite global music star.

BTS

The South Korean group’s members are currently pursuing solo projects alongside full group activities. This includes making their official solo debuts, getting individual brand deals as well as taking part in various shows. Members Jimin, J-Hope and SUGA have all returned from appearing at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week where they were invited as special guests or were representing the brands as ambassadors.

BLACKPINK

The girl group is currently on their BORN PINK World Tour which began in Seoul, South Korea last year following the release of their second studio album. Just this morning, they announced additional dates for their concerts in Mexico and Australia. The quartet also revealed a collaboration with the popular cookie brand Oreo.

Who do you think will win the Favorite Music Group award, BTS or BLACKPINK?