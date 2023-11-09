BTS and BLACKPINK make surprise cameos in K-drama Twinkling Watermelon starring Ryeoun, Seol In Ah

In a surprising twist, two of the all-time biggest K-pop groups, BTS and BLACKPINK, were mentioned in the latest ongoing time travel K-drama. Twinkling Watermelon is the current tvN series, with Ryeoun playing Eun Gyeol, Choi Hyun Wook as Ha Yi Chan, Seol In Ah taking on Choi Se Kyung and On Eun Yoo's role, and Shin Eun Soo portraying Yoon Cheong Ah.

BTS and BLACKPINK mentioned in Twinkling Watermelon

Warning: Spoilers ahead

In Twinkling Watermelon Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) and Choi Se Kyung (Seol In Ah) find themselves time-traveling to the '90s in this science-fiction romantic comedy. During their brainstorming sessions for song ideas for their band, Watermelon Sugar, Se Kyung (On Eun Yoo) playfully suggested some familiar tunes from the modern world namely – Fire, Dynamite, and Not Today. To the delight of their unsuspecting bandmates, all three songs turned out to be by the super popular boy band BTS.

Eun Gyeol who is also from the present world walked in just as she began teasingly singing Blood Sweat & Tears. He panicked, asking her if she wasn't concerned about copyright issues When Eun Gyeol took her aside for a scolding, she playfully hinted that she might perform a BLACKPINK song next, complete with choreography for DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Twinkling Watermelon isn't a stranger to referencing iconic pop culture from the modern world to add to the twists, even though its primary setting is in the '90s. Before Eun Gyeol discovered that Se Kyung was also a time traveler, he overheard her mentioning Squid Game when she saw his green tracksuit.

It's pretty clever how the writers use pop culture references in Twinkling Watermelon. In a past episode, they played NewJeans' Ditto to signal that Eun Gyeol was in the present day. It's a neat way to differentiate different periods in the narrative with music from the current era.

More about Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon is a fantasy coming-of-age drama, centering around a CODA (child of deaf adult) student born with a musical gift. After time-traveling through a peculiar music shop, he crash lands in an unfamiliar place in the past. In this new setting, he collaborates with other mysterious youths to form the band Watermelon Sugar.

In Twinkling Watermelon Ryeoun portrays Eun Gyeol, the sole individual with hearing abilities in his deaf family. He leads a dual life as the ideal model student during the day and a guitarist for a band at night. Choi Hyun Wook embodies the passionate character, Ha Yi Chan, who, having grown up around older college students at his grandmother's boarding house, exudes Generation X vibes.

Seol In Ah transforms into Seowon Arts High School's cello prodigy Se Kyung, celebrated as a muse for her pure and elegant beauty. Shin Eun Soo takes on the role of the cold and aloof ice princess Chung Ah, who has been deaf since birth.

