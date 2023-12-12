BTS and BLACKPINK revealed as most searched boy and girl group of all time by Google

BTS and BLACKPINK, South Korea’s two leading groups, were revealed as the most searched boy and girl groups, respectively, by Google, as it reflected on the trends across its history spanning over 25 years.

In a remarkable tribute to its 25 years of capturing the world's curiosity, Google unveiled a retrospective look at the global trends that have shaped our digital landscape. Among these trends emerged an undeniable testament to the global phenomenon that is K-pop, notably through South Korea's frontrunners: BTS and BLACKPINK.

BTS, the trailblazing septet renowned for their groundbreaking music and BLACKPINK, the powerhouse quartet celebrated for their electrifying performances, claimed their spots as the most searched boy and girl groups, respectively, in Google's expansive history. This revelation underscores not just their musical prowess but also the seismic impact of K-pop on a global scale.

The recognition of BTS and BLACKPINK as the apex of online searches signifies more than just their musical achievements. It's a testament to their cultural influence, transcending boundaries and resonating deeply with fans worldwide. Both groups have garnered an immense following, affectionately known as ARMY and BLINKs, who ardently support and engage with their favorite artists, contributing significantly to the search volumes over the years.

Google's retrospective reaffirms the transformative power of music in our interconnected world. BTS and BLACKPINK's presence at the forefront of this digital chronicle reflects not only their remarkable artistry but also the evolution of fan engagement in the digital age. Their influence extends beyond mere entertainment, shaping cultural conversations and fostering connections among diverse communities globally.

As Google commemorates a quarter-century of cataloging humanity's online endeavors, the prominence of BTS and BLACKPINK in this narrative stands as a testament to their unparalleled impact on music, culture, and the hearts of millions around the world. Their ascent as the most searched-for boy and girl groups is a testament to their enduring legacy and the undeniable mark they've left on the global stage.

BTS and BLACKPINK’s recent activities

With the enlistment of Jimin and Jungkook on December 12, all BTS members are currently fulfilling their civic duties while their fans await the group's collective return in 2025. Meanwhile, BTS’ eight-part docuseries is slated for a global premiere on December 20 on Disney+. True to its name, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star delves into pivotal moments in the lives of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, providing viewers with an intimate exploration of the members beyond the spotlight of their celebrated journey.

BLACKPINK on the other hand, were recently honored with Member of the Order of the British Empire medals by King Charles III at the South Korea-UK State Banquet for their active efforts in solving global issues. Following this, they finally renewed their exclusive management contract with YG Entertainment for their group activities.

