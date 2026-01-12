BTS and BLACKPINK’s Jennie make unexpected cameos at 2026 Golden Globe Awards, here's how

Despite not attending, BLACKPINK member Jennie and K-pop boy group BTS impressed with their control over the Western audiences thanks to their music. On January 11 local time, the much-awaited 2026 Golden Globe Awards were held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, USA. In attendance were Lisa and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, who represented K-pop at the ceremony. But fellow member Jennie and Bangtan Sonyeondan were also a part of the event in their own ways.

During the ceremony, fans noticed that BTS’ Dynamite, the song released about 6 years ago, still found its way to the masses, especially all the celebrities attending the Golden Globes. The group’s first-ever track to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s No. 1 is still relevant and very much loved by fans as well as award ceremonies, as one could see. It was played during the announcement of the Best Podcast award at the Golden Globe Awards. During the broadcast, fans could see Amy Poehler getting up to receive her trophy for her podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, as it grabbed the win.

BLACKPINK member Jennie may not be at the event in person, but her music made its way to the celebratory evening. The 2025 released song, Like JENNIE, which became viral for its catchy tunes and trendy hook steps, was running in the background as Jennifer Lopez presented an award at the 83rd Golden Globes. While she was announcing the winner for Best Male Actor Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, the song rang in, showcasing its unbeatable stronghold on the general public.

Lisa makes historical Golden Globes debut

Lalisa Manobal, the Thai BLACKPINK member, officially became the first K-pop act to present an award at the Golden Globes. She took hold of the red carpet with a stunning black sheer piece, which she later changed to wear a grey-silver dress while presenting. Priyanka Chopra joined her as the two giggled away, announcing the Best Actor in a TV Series-Drama Award.

Korean actor Lee Byung Hun was also a part of the guestlist following his meaningful contribution to works like Squid Game 3 and KPop Demon Hunters in 2025.

