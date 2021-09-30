BTS and Coldplay share an encouraging message in the futuristic MV for ‘My Universe’

On September 30, Coldplay unveils the MV for the charming and encouraging collaborative song ‘My Universe’ and we are definitely hooked! The transitions, outfits and story warmed our hearts and that’s what you get when two of the biggest bands in the world work together. The comforting lyrics and pictorial MV can become one’s source of happiness.

The MV and the track encourages one to be true to themselves and their desires because nobody can destroy their iron clad will even if they tried. The resonance during the dance break makes one feel like they have joined the celebrations along with BTS and Coldplay.

Coldplay and BTS kept the collaboration under wraps for quite a while until they unexpectedly announced the song ‘My Universe’ on September 13 and soon enough released the lyric video where we heard the beautiful song for the first time. Coldplay has also released a few versions of the song and we just say ‘the more, the merrier’!

BIGHIT MUSIC had also released a short documentary that followed Chris Martin and BTS as they recorded the song together. The chemistry and respect they shared for each other was loved by both the fandoms. Chris Martin went on and on about the respect he has for the group as they broke through every barrier and obstacle to gain the success that they deserve and BTS members were just completely star struck by him and couldn’t believe that Coldplay wanted to collaborate with them. The humble and talented artists made the viewers giggle at their funny interactions and fun recordings.

On September 28, BTS took to Weverse to announce their first in-person concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ which will be taking place in LA from November 27-28 and December 1-2. This exciting news comes 2 years after the '2019 BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL' which was held in Seoul in 2019. Ticketing details will be available via Weverse accordingly, with sales taking place via Ticketmaster. All the ARMYs that paid for the ‘Map Of The Soul’ tickets in USA will also be receiving the presale codes directly in their email, as a apology for the official cancellation of the tour. BTS will also hold an online concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' on October 24th.

